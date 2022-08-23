Andy will make strides to help people access legal help

Andy Howarth

Andy Howarth has signed up for The Shropshire Legal Walk up the Wrekin on September 15 to raise funds for people who need help gaining access to justice.

The solicitor based in the Oswestry office of leading law firm, GHP Legal, says not everyone is able to access or defend their rights and the fundraising will support vital charity, The Access to Justice Foundation.

Andy went into law late in life following a career as a printer, graphic designer, and English teacher in Finland and France.

The then worked for the mental health charity, Mind, and became an inspector of psychiatric hospitals with the Care Quality Commission.

Now advising not just mental health clients but also their relatives, he is passionate about helping them achieve their rights.

The Shropshire Legal Walk is this year raising funds for The Access to Justice Foundation, a UK wide grant making charity that supports the provision of free legal advice and representation to the people who need it most.

"The Foundation’s vision is that no-one should be denied access to justice. Its Mission is to support organisations providing legal advice to vulnerable people through improving collaboration, increasing funds for the sector and strategic grant making," he said.

“Every citizen in this country has the same rights, but many individuals and communities are unable to access or defend those rights, because they can’t afford to pay privately for legal advice and the scope of Legal Aid is incredibly narrow. The Access to Justice Foundation need every bit of help they can get, to raise funds for and promote awareness of their work.”