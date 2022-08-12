MP backs park award bid

Helen Morgan and Oswestry Mayor Jay Moore

MP Helen Morgan has urged people to get behind Cae Glas Park in Oswestry town centre, which has been nominated for the UK’s Favourite Park Award, organised by green space charity Fields in Trust.

Mrs Morgan showed her support by visiting the park and meeting its staff this week.

She said: “Cae Glas is a fantastic park which I know is valued by all the local community and acted as a particularly crucial open space during the Covid lockdowns.

“The staff here do a fantastic job keeping the space so well maintained and creating such beautiful flower arrangements for all visitors to enjoy.

“The facilities are great and varied, it plays host to many wonderful events and of course now celebrates Oswestry’s most famous son, Wilfred Owen.

“It is fully deserving of this award and voting couldn’t be easier, so make sure you join me in clicking that button and voting Cae Glas.”

Cae Glas is among 364 parks and green spaces in the running to be awarded UK’s Favourite Park 2022.

Voting is now open at www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks and will close at noon on Thursday, August 18.