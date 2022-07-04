BORDER COPYRIGHT STEVE LEATH SHROPSHIRE STAR 14/07/2021..Pic in Oswestry at 'The Centre', where Os Nosh are based. They help people who are struggling to feed themselves and the family. There food share side of the project is now back open up and running. L-R: Phoebe Shaw, Donna Murdoch and Steve Jones, helping out..

Osnosh has a range of projects to ensure that all members of the community are able to eat nutritious meals.

It is based at The Centre in Oak Drive.

A spokesperson said: "As gardens get fuller with home grown food, remember that any food you can't use can be donated to Osnosh for use in our community kitchen. We can turn your surplus fruit and veg into delicious food to serve to our community."

Anyone with excess home grown produce can drop it off at The Centre on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings between 9am and 2pm.

The CIC says is it always looking for volunteers to help with the many projects it runs.