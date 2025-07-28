Homemade festival proves a hit at British Ironwork Centre

The event took place at the Oswestry visitor attraction on Friday and Saturday (July 25 and 26).

Thousands of visitors poured through the gates, excited to see the vast range of homemade goods on display, all while supporting local, independent businesses.

The ironwork centre has hailed the success of the event

The centre said it had been thrilled with the level of interest - adding thousands more tickets due to demand.

A spokesman said: "Our online pre-sale tickets sold out within a matter of days before the event, resulting in our customer service phones ringing off the hook. Due to this incredible demand, we added 3,000 additional tickets for customers. This meant we had to bring in extra staff from other areas of the business, to pull together as a one-team effort.

"We are passionate about supporting local crafters and makers, which is why we hold our Homemade Summer Festival every year. Over 100 exhibitors displayed fantastic goods from their small businesses, including candles, woodwork, glass, clay, metal and clothing.

"The Ironworks Summer Festival welcomes many return exhibitors, who love to come back each year to showcase their treasures. We also had lots of first time exhibitors, introducing our visitors to new and interesting crafted goods."

David Moody from Salty Seas

The centre's 70-acre sculpture park was filled with indoor and outdoor craft stalls, packed with unique and imaginative products including wooden bunting, Shropshire art prints, copper wire bonsai trees, and so much more.

The attraction's chairman Clive Knowles also had the incredibly tough decision of awarding some lucky exhibitors the prestigious British Ironworks awards.

Emma Clutton from Goat Wood Forge

David Moody from Salty Seas and Emma and John Clutton from Goat Wood Forge were amongst the lucky winners.