20mph zone planned for outside Oswestry primary school

Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce a 20mph speed limit on Middleton Road in Oswestry to improve road safety outside Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy and Nursery.

The length of the 20mph zone is proposed to cover crossing movements, and includes 73 metres of Middleton Road as well as the whole length of Ardmillan Lane and Ardmillan Close.

Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy and Nursery in Oswestry. Photo: Google

The formalisation of the existing School Keep Clear markings on Middleton Road and Beech Grove is also proposed, which the council hopes will "improve pedestrian visibility and safety outside the accesses".

A consultation for the plans is open until August 7, with documents available for viewing at Oswestry Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.