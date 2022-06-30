Directories pub local business on the map

Notification Settings

Directories put local business on the map

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A brand new Oswestry town centre business directory and map has been launched by Oswestry Business Improvement District to complement the sister directory published last year for Oswestry Industrial Estates and Business Parks.

The directories

Both publications put businesses well and truly on the map the BID team said.

“We are really pleased to have these two published directories showcasing local business,” said Oswestry BID Manager, Adele Nightingale.

“It will help customers navigate the town and find what they’re looking for, as well as giving businesses a tool for promoting their business.”

Covid Recovery funding was used to develop the directories, which include a comprehensive map and list of businesses, showing their location and nature of business. The printed directories will be available at hubs such as Oswestry Library, Powis Market, and at businesses around the town.

Both directories are also available online via oneoswestry.co.uk/shop-local/oswestry-business-directories.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

