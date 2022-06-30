Directories pub local business on the map

The directories

Both publications put businesses well and truly on the map the BID team said.

“We are really pleased to have these two published directories showcasing local business,” said Oswestry BID Manager, Adele Nightingale.

“It will help customers navigate the town and find what they’re looking for, as well as giving businesses a tool for promoting their business.”

Covid Recovery funding was used to develop the directories, which include a comprehensive map and list of businesses, showing their location and nature of business. The printed directories will be available at hubs such as Oswestry Library, Powis Market, and at businesses around the town.