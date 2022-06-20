Oswestry's struggling homeowner could get fuel help

Duncan Kerr

Councillors on Wednesday will consider a motion from Councillor Duncan Kerr that they look to partner with the Marches Energy Agency to set up a pilot scheme offering free loft insulation.

“With rapidly escalating energy and living costs many families in Oswestry are facing a difficult winter," Councillor Kerr said.

"For some people fuel poverty will be exacerbated by uninsulated homes. The consequences are not just financial but also means unnecessary carbon emissions.

"Insulating a loft can save up to one tonne of carbon emissions a year. Unfortunately, although the process is relatively simple there is no incentive for landlords and occupiers may be unaware of the problem; unsure how to engage a competent contractor; or unable to get impartial advice."

Councillor Kerr said government data showed that there are still properties in the town which do not have adequate level of loft insulation.

He said the project would offer free loft insulation and simple draught proofing measures to private properties with less than 100mm of loft insulation and in Council tax bracket A or B.

"The works would be funded by a blend of resources from the Town Council and application to any appropriate Government scheme such as the Energy Company Obligation and a request to Shropshire Council for assistance. The Council contribution can come from the windfall receipt in the Capital programme. The scheme will not only visit, advice and assess eligibility, it will arrange installation."