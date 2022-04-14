Primary school children have their Covid vaccinations at Oswestry clinic

Riley Williams-Davies, 9, from Park Hall near Oswestry with Retired Nurse now Vaccinator, Carol Beacock.

Special Easter holiday drop-in clinics are being held at the vaccination centre at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

And while there are not the hundreds of people that were turning up for their jabs when the adult sessions were in full swing, there have been a steady stream of families through the doors.

About 60 vaccinations a day are being given to five -11-year-olds at the hospital.

A special mural has been painted at the clinic to take the children's minds off the job.

Riley Williams-Davies from Park Hall, Whittington, admitted he was nervous when he arrived at the vaccination centre but said he felt fine having the vaccination.

Now the nine-year-old can look forward to his birthday in a few days time.

The pupil at Whittington CofE primary school will return after 12 weeks for his booster.

Mother, Tracey, said she did not hesitate in letting him have the jab.

Emmy Jones, 11, receiving her jab

"I know that he would probably be fine with Covid but it is for the safety of others. He has elderly grandparents and siblings to think about."

Jack and Emmy Jones from Ellesmere followed in the footsteps of elder sister Macie, literally, when they had their vaccine.

Their mother, Kerry, had taken Macey, 12, for her booster in the morning.

"Because she is at secondary school she had already had her jab," Kerry said.

"They told me about the walk-in clinic for the younger children in the afternoon and so I thought, why now get them all vaccinated in one day."

Emmy said: "It really didn't hurt at all, it was fine and everyone was really nice."

Meanwhile, six-year-old Jack, who with his sister goes to Ellesmere Primary School, was too interested in the treat he was given after the vaccine.

Rebecca Warren who has been in charge of the vaccination centre at the Orthopaedic since it opened, said the treats, given with a special certificate, had been donated by Alice Ward, the children's ward at the hospital.

She said that the afternoon sessions earlier in the week had vaccinated about 60 children each day.

Ethan Lee-Birch, volunteer David Chamberlin, retired nurse now vaccinator, Carol Beacock, and clinical lead nurse, Rebecca Warren

"We have a session running on Saturday (16) between 8am and 1pm," she said.

"Families can just drop in and the whole procedure, including the 15-minute wait afterwards, only takes about 20 minutes."

"The children have been really good, along with the over 80s they are the group that we are really enjoying meeting. They are real characters."

Nurse Carol Beacock who came out of retirement to work at the vaccination centre agreed.

She said she was enjoying her time at the clinic and had made some wonderful new friends.

Volunteer, David Chamberlinhad been volunteering since February last year.

"I had retired and I just wanted to help in some way," he said.