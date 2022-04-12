Notification Settings

Woman trapped in overturned car after crash near Oswestry

By Sue AustinGobowenPublished: Last Updated:

A woman was trapped in her car after a crash in the middle of Shropshire village.

An air ambulance was sent to the crash
An air ambulance was sent to the crash

Emergency services were called to a car which overturned in Gobowen just after 10.30am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and Wellington went to the scene, along with the air ambulance, land ambulance and the police.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews arrived to find two vehicles had been involved in a collision, with one on its roof.

The casualty in the overturned car was rescued from the wreckage in an operation lasting an hour.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman suffered injuries not believed to be serious. She was assessed by paramedics and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Meanwhile earlier in the day emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision near the Redwood Centre, Shrewsbury.

The collision happened at 8am and ambulance crews cared for one casualty. It is not known how seriously they were hurt.

Sue Austin

Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

