Historical site in Oswestry could be marked with interpretation board

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The field in Oswestry said to have been the the final battleground of Saint Oswald could have a interpretation board to tell visitors its history.

King Oswald

Town councillors agreed in principle to the idea of a board for installation on the Maes-Y-Llan field.

But they decided to postpone any decision to look at widening the idea to other historic areas in the town.

Members of the amenities committee also agreed to wait until a decision was taken on a possible footpath diversion in the area.

Councillor Jonathon Upton who suggested the interpretation board, said it would tell the tale of the Battle of Maserfield, when King Oswald of Northumbria was killed by the Mercian troops of King Penda on August 5, 642.

The event gave Oswestry its name.

"Although the battle took place in Maserfield, the actual location is said to be on the Maes-Y-Llan itself," he said.

The site forms part of the Oswestry School playing fields which includes a public right of way from the entrance on the Trefonen Road to the exit on Penyllan Lane.

Councillor Upton said: "The School’s Bursar, confirmed that the School would be interested in letting us install a sign on the land, provided we funded and sourced it ourselves."

"The Council is already working with partners to safeguard our heritage elsewhere, so it makes sense that we publicise the significance of this lovely field."

Councillors agreed to wait until a decision on the possible diversion of the footpath was made.

They also agree to have talks with the Borderland Tourism group over other historical sites in Oswestry with a view to extending signage to other areas and creating a heritage trail in the town.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

