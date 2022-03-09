Fundraiser will help garden in spinal unit

One of the Horatio's gardens

Tickets can be bought for the raffle online from March 14-18.

Companies from across the UK, including David Austin roses, have donated prizes for the raffle, which took place for the first time in the midst of lockdown last year raising more than £20,000.

This year, the charity - which built a garden for the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital is determined to make the event bigger and better than ever.

Tickets cost £5 each with 60 prizes and are available at horatiosgarden.org.uk/springraffle22. Winners will be announced on April 19.

with so many prizes to give away, everyone who enters is most certainly in with a high chance of winning one of the many sumptuous Spring Raffle prizes.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Each Horatio’s Garden is a lifeline for people adjusting to, or caring for someone with, a spinal cord injury. Throughout the pandemic, the charity’s horticultural havens became more vital than ever and since then the importance of the charity’s mission has come to be universally understood. Thousands, if not millions, of us came to find solace in green spaces in lockdown and thanks to the kindness of the public, Horatio’s Garden were able to keep bringing that same sense of calm to those who faced spending lockdown alone in NHS hospitals."