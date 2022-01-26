Oswestry hill fort, in October 1974

The Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be meeting next month to hear an expert talk on the subject of Old Oswestry Hillfort.

Tim Malim, editor of the 'Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape' book will be bringing the group up to date on latest discoveries on the site.

They have been focusing on re-examining trenches which were excavated in 1939-40.

Mr Malim and George Nash, from Shropshire, have compiled and published in 2020 Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape: Ancient Past, Uncertain Future, a new book all about the Iron Age monument.

Tim Malim and George Nash with their book Old Oswestry Hillfort and its Landscape: Ancient Past, Uncertain Future

The hillfort and its landscape encompass 6,000 years of history which includes the spectacular ramparts of the hillfort itself, ancient routes and market centres, as well as the 9th century frontier between England and Wales, Wat’s Dyke.

The talk will take place from 2.30pm on Saturday, February 12, at The Gateway, in Chester Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1NB.

The book can be ordered from Archaeopress (Oxford), online, or at local bookshops.