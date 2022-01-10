Dramatic video emerges of Oswestry bungalow fire

The fire at a bungalow in Oswestry. Picture: Oswestry Fire Station

Fire service crew manager James Lewis tweeted the video which showed a view of the flames engulfing part of the home in Shelf Bank Close on Friday afternoon.

After the fire a neighbour described hearing “an explosion”.

“It was scary,” she said, “but the fire service did a brilliant job.”

Luckily, nobody was injured in the fire which engulfed part of one semi-detached bungalow, a leydandi tree, a garden shed and timber fence panels on Friday afternoon.

Charred debris was scattered outside the bungalow, including the front of what looked like a tumble dryer. A cause has not yet been confirmed by the fire service.

A strong smell of smoke remained on Saturday morning, and there was a large piece of fabric covering the roof to try and keep the rain out as much as possible. Barriers were also in place.

Three fire crews had been scrambled to the fire from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Oswestry at 12.09pm, with an operations officer also in attendance.

Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three thermal image cameras, two covering jets and one main jet, working at height gear including roof ladders, harness and small tools.

The fire service’s stop message was sent at 1.46pm.