Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Santa and his elves raise £6,000 for charities

By Sue AustinGobowenPublished:

Oswestry's Santa Sleigh together with volunteer elves, raised £6,000 for the club's charities this year.

The Gobowen Elves
The Gobowen Elves

The Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Santa Sleigh toured the town and nearby villages in December.

The £6,000 raised included nearly £500 from Santa's Grotto on the Oswestry Live night collected for the Mayor's charity.

That figure, which can be enhanced by Gift Aid, will be distributed around local groups and other Rotary-supported charities and projects.

President Anna Pugh said: "The collection is more than last year and is a magnificent figure in these difficult times and is due to the generosity of our community.

"Thank you to Traditional Products for allowing us to store our Sleigh on their premises. Mike's Bikes for the maintenance on the Sleigh, and Red Square Garage for the donation of a large battery to power the lights and sound system on the sleigh, B&M Bargains, Morrison’s, Sainsbury’s, Stans and Oswestry Town Council for our static site arrangements.

"Additional elves from the community have also helped, so a very big thanks Girls on the Run, Whittington Together, Whittington Castle, Whittington and Oswestry Farmers Group, Mike Perry at West Felton, Tony Ridge and the Gobowen elves. Without your help the drive-by collections in the villages would not have been possible."

“Santa was greeted with warm smiles on the street rounds and static sites and seeing the faces of the children was wonderful. With another difficult year that we have all endured and the difficulties local groups and organisations are encountering, the money collected will be a great help in supporting them.”

Nearly 600 volunteer hours were spent on the project and the sleigh travelled 160 miles around Oswestry, Morda, Gobowen, St Martins, West Felton, Whittington and Park Hall.

More details about the club can be found online at oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk

Gobowen
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Morda
St Martins
North Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News