Greens to hold hustings to choose North Shropshire by-election candidate

The Green Party will announce its prospective parliamentary candidate for the by-election for the North Shropshire constituency seat on Thursday .

The election for the seat, left vacant by Conservative, Owen Paterson, will be held on December 16.

Leader of the Green party on Oswestry Town Council, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said there would be a hustings of those from the party who wanted to stand in the by-election on Thursday.

He said they would outline their reasons and ideals before members voted for their candidate.

Councillor Kerr said: "We will be giving residents the chance to vote for the only party that has the values, policies and people to build a sustainable and equitable country. The Green Party had a great local election in May being the only party to gain Shropshire Council seats in the north, and it course won 12 of the 18 Seats on Oswestry Town Council."

