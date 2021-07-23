Cafe and bar culture attracts new customers to the market

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Mark Jones with mayoress, Ruth Jones (left) and Lucinda Coslett bar owner, right

A bar, opened in the heart of the market has added to the cafe and street food culture that has grown there over the past year.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, officially launched the Through The Looking Glass bar on its opening night which included live music.

Bar owner, Lucinda Coslett, who brought live music to the market for the opening, said there would be regular late night opening events.

Councillor Jones said: "This is an exciting new addition to our markets. We have a fantastic café and street food culture now at the market not to mention loads of bespoke gifts and services and now we also have this exciting new bar”.