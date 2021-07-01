People being urged to sign up for cycle challenge

Isaac and Joe are looking forward to the challenge.

The successful Hope House event was first held virtually last year with hundreds of riders from across Shropshire, Powys, North Wales, Cheshire and beyond all using pedal power to raise money and support seriously ill local children and their families.

One of those already signed up is 10-year-old Isaac Vickery who is riding the 100-miles in one day in honour of his grandad Christopher Hudson, one of the charity’s trustees who is retiring after nine years of voluntary service.

Isaac, who is a cyclo-cross rider from Wem, said: “I am a 10-year-old boy who loves to cycle and so it made sense to take part in this event.

“However, rather than do a lot of small rides to achieve 100 miles I thought I would ride 100 miles in a day from my house.”

The ride will take around 10 hours to complete and he will be accompanied by his 11-year-old friend Joe Wooliscroft.

Another of those getting back in the saddle this summer is 11-year-old James Lemalle from Llanrwst in Conwy. Last summer James raised more than £850 by cycling his 100 miles while keeping fit during lockdown.

“James was amazed at how much he raised last year, and wanted to help out in the same way again this year,” said his mum Sara.

“We have friends that have used the hospices and know what vital work they do for families in our community.”

Those who sign up for the event, which is being sponsored by Net World Sports, can complete their miles in their own time and in their own way – indoors or outdoors, by completing a one off 100-mile ride or a few miles a day for the whole month.

They will also be able to use our live leaderboard to track progress and see how other participants are getting on as well.

“If your competitive then this is your chance to race your family, friends and colleagues to be top of the leaderboard,” said fundraiser, Bekki Fardoe.

“The event was such a roaring success last year, replacing our physical bike ride events which were unable to go ahead, that we thought it would be great to bring it back.

“So help us to support seriously ill children and sign up to cycle your 100 miles this August while places are still available.”

People can sign up as individuals or as a family, and those that take part will receive a bespoke medal and goody bag at the end of the challenge.