Hope that funfair will be back on the road soon

Sienna, Allan and Valerie Stokes in Cae Glas Park

Alan Stokes, from Oswestry, has been a travelling showman since he was a little boy – just as his father and grandfather were before him.

Over the past 60-plus years he has lived his life travelling across the country with his family's fairground rides.

But the pandemic means the waltzers, ghost train, dodgems and other rides have sat unused for almost 18 months.

This weekend Mr Stokes took the fair's bouncy castles out to Cae Glas Park in the centre of Oswestry where families were enjoying time in the sun.

Now he and his family are hoping that June 21 will signal the final easing of lockdown that will allow them back on the road.

"It has been a worrying time for the family," he said.

"We were unable to get any grants or furlough and so my sons and daughter had to go out and get other jobs to make ends meet."

He said the last big event for Stokes Funfair was the Oswestry Christmas Live in 2019.

Mr Stokes added: "We are hopeful that we will be at the West Mid Show in July and then at the other, smaller shows around the area.