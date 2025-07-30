Teen trio set off on 77-mile trek from Shropshire to Snowdonia in aid of charity

Sixteen-year-olds Sam Murphy, Dan Golding and Harry Ninnus began their long and gruelling 77-mile trek on Sunday, carrying all their camping gear on their backs as they navigate footpaths and bridleways through the rugged British countryside.

However, their challenge doesn't end when they arrive, as once they get to Snowdonia, Sam from Baschurch, Dan from Ruyton, and Harry from West Felton will take on The Glyders at an elevation of more than 1,000 metres above sea level.

Three teenagers, (left to right) Harry Ninnus, Sam Murphy and Dan Golding are walking to Snowdonia from Baschurch, Shropshire in aid of charity

But, their journey is not just a test of stamina and resilience - it’s also a mission to raise awareness and funds for Young Minds, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to promoting and improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

The teenagers, who recently completed their GCSE exams at The Corbet School in Baschurch, have already raised more than £1,890 - nearly double their £1,000 target.

You can support Sam, Dan and Harry here

The trio are hoping to reach Snowdonia by Friday, before they will have a well-earned rest day on the Saturday, ahead of summiting The Glyders the next day.

Mum of Sam - who initially came up with the idea - Meg Murphy helped the teenagers to plan their trek, mapping out their route and making sure they had what they needed.

She said: "It's brilliant, it's absolutely amazing. It's a hard thing to do, but Sam just came up with the idea saying 'I'm going to walk to Snowdonia'.

"Our house is actually called 'The Glyders' so he wanted to walk from The Glyders to The Glyders. It's epic and I said that I would support him in any way I could.

"The amount of money they have raised so far is unbelievable. We can't believe it. People have really got behind it."

Ahead of their charity challenge, the school friends met to test and learn how to use their camping stove and other pieces of equipment they have with them.

Sam's mum added that they also did a practice walk in Church Stretton.

"Sam is a keen walker, we walk in Snowdonia quite a lot," she continued. "He has only ever really done two days of walking at a time though, so this is much longer and harder.

"And as far as I am aware, I don't think that his friends have done anything like this either."

You can support Sam, Dan and Harry's fundraising efforts here.