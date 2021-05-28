New speeding signs to be installed in town

Oswestry Town Council has agreed the measures

Oswestry town councillors gave the go-ahead for the first five locations at a meeting of the planning committee this week.

The town council will apply for funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner to cover 50 per cent of the total £21,000 cost, and the remainder will come from community infrastructure levy (CIL) funds.

A report setting out recommended locations for the signs was prepared for councillors by markets and events manager David Clough.

It followed a motion, brought by councillors John Price, Mark Jones and former councillor Chris Schofield, which was passed at a previous meeting in February.

The report said: “Research has indicated that from an operational point of view there is evidence to suggest the new interactive signs are more effective than the simple old illuminated 30mph or 40mph type signs.

"The colour change from green to red, as speeds exceed the limits, is crucial, as is the messaging that can be programmed into the signs.”

Messages such as ‘thank you’, ‘slow down’ or ‘too fast’ will be displayed based on the driver’s speed.

The report said: “The flashing nature and colours demand attention and the psychology of seeing ‘your’ speed displayed publicly can change driving behaviour in a positive way.

“The local councils who were contacted confirm that this system has improved the driving habits of drivers through their parish.

“The signs themselves can record the speeds and times of all vehicles. The data can then be downloaded to build a record of when and where speeding is most prevalent which can later be used to help direct some speed enforcement at the right times and places.”

The signs will be either mains powered, where they can be attached to an existing lamppost, or battery and solar powered.

The report added that permission would need to be obtained from Shropshire Council before work can start.

Two signs, one facing each direction, will be put up on Gobowen Road, which has seen the most collisions in recent years.

Other locations, to have one sign each, are Mount Road, Morda Road, Whittington Road and Trefonen Road.

Councillor Paul Milner said Oswestry School was planning to install its own vehicle activated sign on Trefonen Road, and the council resolved to liaise with the school about this.

Additional locations could be considered in future.

Following the meeting, planning committee chairman Mike Isherwood said: “I was pleased that the report into getting vehicle activated signs installed at key locations around town was on the agenda tonight.