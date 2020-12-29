New trail to open on the common

The Llynclys Common Violet Trail will allow visitors to see some of the violets that grow on the common.

Sarah Gibson from Shropshire Wildlife Trust which manages the nature reserve said that the trust had hoped that the trail would be open for people to explore before the end of 2020.

"Unfortunately it has been slightly delayed but it should be completed in January," she said.

"Meanwhile, feel free to explore the extensive network of paths both here and on our other nature reserves. "

"Llynclys Hill has everything – woods, meadows, scrub, screes, old quarries, sunny glades, a pond and big skies. It's extraordinary variety of habitats make it a fantastic place for birds, plants, butterflies, moths and so, of course, for botanists, birdwatchers and all keen naturalists. It’s also wonderful for children."