Hospice reaches new heights in fundraising with it's build a balloon campaign

Read Construction is one of the first corporate sponsors. Pictured turf cutting for a refurbishment scheme at the hospice, before the pandemic are Lee Bell, Eluned Griffiths (Chair Nightingale House), Alex Read, Steve Parry (CEO Nightingale House) and Billy McCormack

Nightingale House Hospice cares for people from across the Oswestry and north Shropshire area as well as those closer to its hospice in Wrexham.

The charity is planning to create the balloon to mark 25 years of care on its’ Chester Road site.

Members of the public can sponsor a panel with their own image, illustration or special heartfelt message, against a backdrop of the hospice’s familiar teal and white brand colours.

Celebrities already supporting the campaign include ex-world snooker champion Dennis Taylor, singer Rhys Meirion, former Wales International Rugby player Rupert Moon and fitness star Mr Motivator.

Individual Sponsors will receive a certificate of authenticity and commemorative balloon pin badge.

It is hoped the completed balloon will take to the skies in summer 2021.

Many of the hospice’s face to face fundraising activities have been cancelled or postponed during this year including special one-off anniversary events. Fundraising makes up 80 per cent of monies needed for the hospice’s £3,435,943 annual running costs.

Sarah Povey, Fundraiser for Nightingale House said: “Due to the pandemic it’s been a challenging year for the hospice as we have lost a substantial amount of income as we have been unable to use our traditional avenues for event fundraising. We have had to become even more inventive and creative with our fundraising ideas.

"With the hospice’s connection to hot air balloons over the years and the postponement of our extremely popular annual balloon carnival we really wanted to launch a balloon-themed campaign. With some advice and guidance from partners within the balloon industry we have come up with this one of-a-kind campaign. Build A Balloon is a great way for the community to get on board and be part of something that will stay with them and the hospice for years to come”.

Alex Read, Director of Read Construction said: “We are delighted to be the first corporate sponsor to get behind Nightingale House’s Build A Balloon campaign. We know first-hand the excellent care that is provided for patients and their families at the hospice and we are proud to have been their preferred contractor for their recent modernisation programme. We look forward to seeing the completed balloon and hope other businesses will follow our lead and join us to help get the hospice one step closer to their target.”

Other corporate sponsors include Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd, TACP Architects Ltd, DTM Legal LLP, and SP Energy Networks.