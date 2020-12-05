Oswestry hotel and charities team up for Christmas dinner drive

Executive Chef Gino Placentino, Food Bank Manager Liz Jermyand General Manager Seb Siddi at the Wynnstay Hotel with the food boxes.

The Wynnstay Hotel is to prepare 50 festive meals and dish up into oven-proof boxes so that they can be delivered on Christmas Eve by Oswestry Food Bank volunteers.

General Manager Seb Siddi said he hoped it would be the start of a partnership with the food bank.

He contacted Mike Lade, co-founder of the Oswestry Angels organisation to ask how the hotel could help feed the community and Mike put him in touch with Oswestry Food Bank.

Seb said: “Its great to help out the local community and we hope this will be the start of an ongoing partnership with the food bank. But we must thank our suppliers. Meat Masters Alan Clark for supplying several turkeys and E C Edwards for supplying vegetables. It has been a real business and community effort to help the community.”

Liz Jermy from the food bank said, “Working with the Wynnstay Hotel and Oswestry Angels has been a very fruitful endeavour for the community. The food bank will be giving out Christmassy food and gift hampers to any households who have been referred via education, medical, social and crisis support agencies.

"Last year the food bank assisted over 600 people in Christmas week and we have an expectation that the numbers will be at least this high again.”

The food bank is also giving away, 50 real Christmas trees from a local supplier and with the help of volunteers and Borderlands Rotary Club.