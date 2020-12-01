Clean air system for coach company

The introduction of additional anti-viral filters and modifications to the system increasing the airflow by thirty-three percent and, the company says, allows for a continual and complete change of air inside the
vehicles every two minutes.
Managing Director, Mike Owen said: “Our customers' safety is our primary focus during these very difficult times. We want passengers to feel confident when travelling on our coaches, we have already removed seats to allow for better social distancing and give extra legroom, introduced enhanced cleaning procedures and regularly use a medical grade anti-viral fogging machine to sanitise all our vehicles.
"This new system allows for a compete change of air in the coach cabin rather than recirculation. Our touring coaches have been operating to the highest level of European emission standards for several years so it makes sense that we should provide a high standard of air quality inside the vehicle.”
“We know how disappointed our loyal customers have been missing out on their holidays and day trips this year but we are confident that we will start to get back to normal by Spring. Our Summer 2021 holiday brochure is out now and we are offering a COVID guarantee allowing passengers the flexibility to change their travel plans should the need arise.”