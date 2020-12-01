Clean air system for coach company

Owens Coaches.

The introduction of additional anti-viral filters and modifications to the system increasing the airflow by thirty-three percent and, the company says, allows for a continual and complete change of air inside the

vehicles every two minutes.

Managing Director, Mike Owen said: “Our customers' safety is our primary focus during these very difficult times. We want passengers to feel confident when travelling on our coaches, we have already removed seats to allow for better social distancing and give extra legroom, introduced enhanced cleaning procedures and regularly use a medical grade anti-viral fogging machine to sanitise all our vehicles.

"This new system allows for a compete change of air in the coach cabin rather than recirculation. Our touring coaches have been operating to the highest level of European emission standards for several years so it makes sense that we should provide a high standard of air quality inside the vehicle.”