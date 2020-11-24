Runners clock up the miles to help food bank

Ashling Donohoe-Harrison and her mother, Ellen Harrison, with Ashling's children: Evie Griffiths 5 and Jack Griffiths 5 topping up their Feed the World collection

Many have signed up to the Feed the World, Let Them Know It's Christmas Time initiative set up by Ashling Donohoe-Harrison.

Each time they complete a run they buy something to go into the Christmas boxes that the Oswestry Food Bank give out every year.

A member of Oswestry Olympians and the Girls on the Run groups, Ashling says there has been a tremendous response.

"Lockdown is going to put so much extra pressure on people and the financial strain may mean more people will help from the foodbank this Christmas.

"We have all fallen on hard times in our lives and, as a mum, the thought of kids going hungry on Christmas day kills me."

She said that the initiative had helped her get out for a run in the cold, grey days of November.

"I know running helps to keep my mind clear so donating after I run is giving me some motivation to get out," she said.

Ashling often runs with her mother, Ellen Harrison who is also collecting food gifts when she runs. The pair are well known in the running community for helping to set up the Oswestry Park Run.

Liz Jermy, manger of the Oswestry food bank said it was wonderful to see the generosity of the "giving community" who had a real desire to help the "needing community".

"Last year we helped over 600 people at Christmas," she said.

One of those supporting the appeal is runner, Vicki Evans.