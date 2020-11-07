Christmas all wrapped up as students make hampers

Moreton Hall's Lorna Campbell with a Christmas hamper

Sixth formers from Moreton Hall, Oswestry, have been working with local suppliers to create the hampers, including Chirk Trout Farm, Stonehouse Brewery, Weird and Wonderful Cheese Co., Pen-y-Lan Pork, Gourmet Brownie Co. and Tanners Wine.

Development director Lorna Campbell said: “Moreton Hall is always very keen to support our brilliant local producers and particularly during these unpredictable times. We hope that these hampers are the start of developing far greater links with our community and how we can help each other.

“We have lots of ideas that we hope to be able to realise over the coming months and we would be thrilled to hear from any local producers who would like to be involved.”

The initiative, launched at Oswestry Artisan market, was well received by local visitors who have lockdown restrictions placed upon them over the seasonal period.

Karen Booth who leads the Enterprises students added: “It’s been an incredibly challenging start for the team this year and we’re delighted to add hampers to our new website and on-line ordering facility, developed by the girls, in addition to supporting other local businesses.“

The Christmas Hampers have a starting price of £35, and can be ordered online until November 30 at moretonhall.org/xmas-hampers with local delivery or collection from December 11.