Santa's sleigh still on track in Oswestry

Cambrian Rotary Club says it is working hard to ensure the Christmas Sleigh street collection can go ahead safely this this year despite the coronavirus.

And it says it will be looking for volunteers from other clubs and organisations to help out.

Each year Santa's tour of the area, visiting residential areas in his sleigh, raises thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Children look forward to his arrival in the Oswestry area in December, signifying the countdown to Christmas.

With many mass festive events looking unlikely to go ahead, the club says it is determined to ensure that the Christmas Sleigh will be out on the road this year.

Spokesman Mike Lade said: "We are working hard to organise it safely because the funds are desperately needed to support our town and surrounding area.

"We will be asking any local groups if they are able to help with the collections. Please get in touch if you would like to help."

Any organisation or club willing to get involved can contact Mike Lade on 01691 570917, info@oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk or via oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk.