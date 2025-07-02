Fringe-ready show ready for launch in Oswestry!

We are staging Frankenstein: Afterglow at the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre on Friday 11 July, this brand new neon-gothic play is based on Mary Shelley’s famous novel, Frankenstein - but do not think you know the story, says Shaun Higgins, the Oswestry writer and director behind the piece:

“This is a new and exciting take on a familiar story. It is a sequel of sorts to the novel. Basically, imagine if both Doctor Frankenstein and his monster had survived. Frankenstein: Afterglow is a battle of wills as one of them fights to live, and the other fights to die, a dramatic and thought-provoking exploration of rights and the dangers of human curiosity.”

The show will be among the final performances before the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre closes its doors this summer, and is a chance to see original and locally-produced theatre which is headed to the Edinburgh and Ludlow Fringe Festivals.

Shaun Higgins as 'Sweet William'

“We’re really excited to bring this show to the Hermon, such an important and iconic landmark in Oswestry, full of atmosphere. The two nights there are a chance to share this exciting new play with a local audience, in an atmospheric venue, before we go to Edinburgh in August. As well as the show, there will be a bar, a raffle, and an informal Q&A session where you can find out more about the project and the people behind it.”

Frankenstein: Afterglow is the latest show from Spike Rose Productions, a company which produces theatre dealing with identity and mental health issues. Previous shows have included Strange Meetings, a story about local poet and soldier Wilfred Owen, and The Hatter’s Requiem, an Alice in Wonderland story with a twist.

Tickets for Frankenstein: Afterglow can be purchased through the Hermon Arts website: hermon-arts.org.uk