Everything you need to know before Miss Shropshire 2025 is crowned next weekend

The beauty pageant to find the county representative for Miss England 2025 takes place on Sunday, July 6 at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

Among the ladies vying for the coveted sash and tiara are a wannabe heart surgeon, a Team England dancer and a cousin of former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan.

Current Miss Shropshire Eloise Sarasini is organising this year’s event.

She said: “Join us for the Miss Shropshire 2025 Finals, where we will crown the next ambassador for our county! This prestigious event will determine who will go on to represent Shropshire in the Miss England finals.

“Witness an evening of elegance, empowerment, and local talent as contestants compete for the title and a chance to shine on the national stage.

“We also have a very special performance from the incredible local artist Callum Doignie who featured on The Voice, alongside his band Callum & The Pookies.

“Dj’s provided through the incredible events team AudioTek who host pumping parties and the amazing Parklands Festival.”

The event runs from 4pm to 8pm and remaining tickets cost from £20. To book, visit fatsoma.com/e/sczxu8eq/miss-shropshire-2025-final