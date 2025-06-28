A Shropshire visitor attraction is ploughing in to support farmers with its bizarre new sculpture

The team of creatives at the Oswestry-based visitor attraction have constructed a fantastical large tractor mutated with spikes and skeletons.

Forged from reclaimed farming equipment and recycled metals, the artwork carries the message of support for British farmers in their fight for "fairness and deserved recognition".

A spokesman for the centre said: "Our farmers have worked tirelessly for generations, to bring food to our table and maintain the landscape of rural Britain. They are a crucial part of British heritage, and deserve greater support from both the UK government and its citizens.

"This Mad Max-inspired tractor sculpture has been designed to capture our farmers' struggles and reflect their resilience through its toughened nature. This sculpture is to serve as a symbol of our solidarity with farmers across the UK, and a reminder to the British public to support their local farms."

The latest sculpture from the British Ironwork Centre

He added: "Following the 2015 dairy crisis in the UK, the collapse in milk prices left farmers with no choice but to hold protests, in an attempt to get their voices heard as they fight against barrier after barrier. This ongoing fight is replicated in our sculpture, through the horned beast adorning the front of the tractor, poised to charge.

"Many farmers battle with receiving low prices for their produce, whilst input costs like fuel, feed, and labour are continuously on the rise. We want farmers to receive fair pricing structures, which both covers their costs and allows them to turn a profit.

"Here at the British Ironworks Centre we pride ourselves on using locally grown produce in our cafe, to create a variety of fresh dishes each day.

"We want to continue to raise awareness about supporting our British farmers and help people to understand the value in local, sustainable food. We have contacted the National Farmers Union and other campaigning groups in order to offer our further support during future demonstrations around the country."

The sculpture is a VIP guest at the Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend.