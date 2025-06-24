Janette Rocks "Chicago" at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre! FIVE STARS.

I have waited for ages to see this current UK tour version of one of my absolute favourite shows, and given that I am also a Janette fan, this was set to be a very special evening for me, and it didn’t disappoint.

Chicago debuted on Broadway in June 1975 and so for exactly 50 years it has shocked, amused and delighted in equal measures, with every production oozing sex appeal, thrills and exhilaration from start to finish.

Set in the windy city in the twenties, it would seem that the fight for self-promotion and fame was just as prevalent back then as it is today. There’s no such thing as bad publicity they say and so when wannabe star and murderess Roxy Hart meets double killer Velma Kelly in jail, the rivals set about planning their acquittal with the help of the crooked, money hungry lawyer Billy Flynn, but at the same time, ensuring their rise to fame, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

The two leading ladies offer extraordinary polished performances and the chemistry between them is evident.

Jannette Manrara is cute, feisty, funny and sassy as Roxie, with a jazzy, breathy vocal performance, perfect for the role. In her dramatic performance. She completely captured the contrasting fabricated innocence and the sly confidence to get what she wants, and then the terrified reaction when the reality of the threat of hanging hits.

Naturally Janette’s dancing skills are exceptional, but it was good to see her performing different styles of dance. We must not forget that her roots are in musical theatre and she will definitely be able to add this genre to her already diverse career. She was without exception, the best “Roxie” I have seen on stage.

Strictly Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart.

Co-star and rival inmate Velma Kelly is played by the stunning Djalenga Scott, who I understand has appeared in this show for many years, originally as part of the ensemble, then rising to the challenge of playing Velma, a role of which she was born.

Her long association with the show means that she understands her role from every aspect. As the queen of the jailbirds, when Roxy comes along and steals the limelight, Velma is incensed and desperate to regain her crown, or face the consequences.

Djalenga’s every entrance is a triumph, from the iconic opening number, “All That Jazz” with the instantly recognisable and extremely unique choreography by Bob Fosse, to her outstanding solo performance of “I Can’t Do It Alone.”

The Stunning Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly performing "All That Jazz."

Another massive highlight was “Class” which Velma sings with Mama Morton, portrayed to perfection by the glamorous and very talented Victoria Anderson, an amusing look at the changing world of the new era.

Stalwart of musical theatre, Darren Day reprised his role of the sleazy, cut-throat lawyer, Billy Flynn and was suitably suave and smart-talking, which Jordan Lee Davies stunned the crowd with his stunning falsetto voice in the role of Mary Sunshine.

Then, amid all the crooks and villains, there is Roxie’s sweet husband, Amos, played by Joshua Lloyd who tugs at the heart-strings with his loyal defence of his obviously adulterous wife. His performance was warm and his excellent vocal performance of “Mr Sellophane” brought a tear to many an eye.

Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart

A sultry, steamy ensemble of incredibly talented performers complete the picture, each playing small roles throughout the show and executing Fosse’s choreography with ease. To appear in “Chicago” takes a very unique type of dancer who is completely uninhibited and able to deliver the moves with fluidity and style in order to create the seductive atmosphere of the piece.

The “Six Merry Murderesses of the Cook County Jail” delivered another of the show's most iconic moments to perfection in their rendition of “The Cell Bock Tango.” For those of you who have never seen the show, this number depicts six women who are behind bars awaiting trial for the murder of their husbands (don’t pretend you have never felt like it ladies!) and boy do they kill it! This is a very unusual and memorable piece of musical theatre and a definite highlight.

Finally, no production of “Chicago” is complete without a superb band who are definitely as much a part of the show as the actors. Enter Musical Director Neil MacDonald and his ten piece ensemble who wowed the crowd by executing the score of the show masterfully. The opening of act two is traditionally the band’s moment to shine and they grabbed it with both hands, resulting in an unforgettable performance.

In conclusion, “Chicago” takes us on a dark, thought-provoking and yet thoroughly amusing journey into the 1920’s city of the same name and remains one of the very best pieces of entertainment you will ever see. After all, it has stood the test of time.

Runs until Saturday. Tickets are limited, but visit ww.grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212 to book, “And All That Jazz!”