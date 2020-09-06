Two trapped after four-vehicle crash at notorious A483 junction

The crash happened at the Llynclys crossroads on the A483 near Oswestry shortly before 10am today.

All three emergency services were in attendance and the road became partially blocked, with motorists experiencing long delays as a result/

The fire service reported the incident involved four vehicles and that two people were trapped before being rescued by ambulance paramedics.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

AA Traffic News reported "severe delays" on the busy road that links Shropshire with Mid Wales.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance with crews from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

There have been multiple calls in recent years for safety measures to be brought in to improve the crossroads due to the amount of accidents, some which have resulted in death.

Motorists escaped serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the spot in July this year.

A petition launched last August calling for traffic lights or a roundabout gathered more than 3,400 signatures, and CCTV cameras were put up last October by Highways England to monitor driver behaviour before decisions were set to be made on the next steps.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.