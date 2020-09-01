Shropshire's G on the national stage about what it means to be non-binary

Gina Sabini-Roberts, known as G, from Gobowen, is being invited to speak at international, virtual events after sharing a Facebook post on why, as a non-binary person, it is not appropriate to be invited to women’s groups.

Non-binary gender identities are those that are not exclusively masculine or feminine.‍

G, from Gobowen, described the response to the post as amazing and completely unexpected. The reaction included a long list of positive comments and an invite to do a live presentation for the Mums/Moms In Business International Facebook group - www.facebook.com/groups/mibinternational - which has more than 62,000 members worldwide.

The campaigner had already come to the group’s attention when a business owner posted a query about products they made that were painted in rainbows and represented trans bodies. The post prompted a heated discussion with G standing up for the business owner, thanking them for being genuinely representational.

Early this month G, who runs brand design agency Gina.Design, based in Oswestry, delivered the free gender and sexuality diversity training to the Mums/Mums in Business group, facebook.com/mibintofficial/videos/2644434782466230/.

“I explained that I am not a woman, I am not a man. I am non-binary - and I’m vocal about that. It doesn't matter how good the content is - any group or post that defines it's audience as something that isn't me, isn't for me," said G.

“The reaction was immediate - and it seems people listened - really listened - and I've been genuinely moved by the response.

“To be invited and speak to more than 60,000 members in the Mums/Moms in Business International Facebook group about gender and sexuality was incredible.

“Plus I received so many ‘likes’ and messages which have touched me deeply because these people didn't just read my words for entertainment. People read what I wrote, they considered it, and then they actually made changes as a result of it. Genuine change has happened and that is amazing.

“Whoever you are, whatever you stand for, keep showing up as you. You never know what might come of it."