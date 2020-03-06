Oswestry Chinese restaurant closes due to 'ongoing health issues'

The Cantonese, in Beatrice Street, has finished trading due to "underlying and ongoing health issues" according to staff.

The restaurant, formerly known as China Palace, has been a well-loved Oswestry eaterie for the last 28 years.

A statement from the restaurant said: "Due to underlying and ongoing health issues, it is with deep and sad regret that The Cantonese will be closing for the foreseeable future.

"We would like the thank each and every one of you for an unforgettable 28 years.

"Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. We have made many friendships and memories over the past years, we will treasure them all.

"We would also like to take the time to thank all staff members past and present who have helped us to achieve a very memorable experience.

"We will miss everyone and hope to keep in touch with many of you.

"Thank you all again not only Oswestry but many others who have travelled to visits and have been so generous to the staff and the Shum family.

"We wish you all many years of good health and fortune."