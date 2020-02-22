Canal's opening time extended near Oswestry following 10-month campaign

The Shrewsbury District & North Wales Branch of the Inland Waterways Association (IWA) has successfully pushed for the opening times of Frankton Locks to be longer for this year's summer season.

As a result, the Canal & River Trust's extension, from 12am to 2pm daily to 9am to 1pm daily, starts on March 30 and aims to improve boater access to the Montgomery Canal.

This comes after extensive restoration work on the canal to extend the limit of navigation for powered craft beyond Gronwen Wharf and the IWA said it is keen to help more boats use the rural waterway.

The current Montgomery Canal Conservation Strategy allows for 2,500 boat visitors a year onto the canal, but it is thought that the actual number of visitors is only between 1,100 and 1,200.

Michael Haig, chairman of IWA Shrewsbury District & North Wales Branch, said: “Canal & River Trust’s agreement to double the opening hours at Frankton Locks should make things considerably easier for boaters wishing to explore the tranquillity of the Montgomery Canal, and perhaps more boaters will be encouraged to visit the IWA Silver Propeller Challenge destination at Gronwen Wharf.

“Additional advantages of the revised opening times are that boaters will not have to moor above or below the locks waiting for a noon opening, and the additional hours should spread water demand over a longer period, reducing the problems of low water at the top lock."

Boaters wanting to stay one night, with a maximum moor of two weeks, need to book in advance by contacting the Canal & River Trust no later than 10am on the day of passage at licensing.canalrivertrust.org.uk or by calling 03030 404040.