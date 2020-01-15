Seven villagers celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

The seven Brook Lea Close neighbours netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a great surprise to start the day, congratulations to all our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Maggie’s which has received over £14.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It runs a network of cancer support centres nationwide and offers support to anyone affected by cancer.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be January 21.

