Little Santas in charity run

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Moreton First Prep School in Weston Rhyn raised £1,200 in sponsorship during its inaugural Santa Run, held within the 100-acre grounds at Moreton Hall.

Children from Moreton First

There were 100 pupils from the independent school who took part dressed in Santa costumes to raise funds and help make magical wishes come true for families who depend on the vital service provided by The Movement Centre in Oswestry.  

The UK charity and specialist treatment centre support children and their families living with movement disabilities.

The Movement Centre provide targeted training therapy to enable children to develop new skills and become far more independent which can have a huge impact on their life.

The centre is currently the only one in the world providing this type of therapy and rely on support and donations to make sure children across the UK get the life-changing help they need. 

Catherine Ford, Headteacher of Moreton First said, “We were delighted to support the work of the Movement Centre.

"It was so fitting that we all dressed as Santa to run for this amazing cause. It helps the children realise how lucky they are to be healthy enough to run the course around school.

"In a small way we were giving a Christmas gift to other children.”

