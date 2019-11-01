Knife angel arrives in Chester

The sculpture, created by Alfie Bradley at the Oswestry British Ironwork Centre, was made with hundreds of thousands of knifes confiscated by or handed into police across the country.

It is currently visiting towns and cities as part of the Save a Life, Surrender your Knife campaign.

Photos from Chester Cathedral show the sculpture being put into place yesterday in front of the building.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the Ironwork Centre, said he was please that it had arrived back in the region and hoped that local people would go and see it in such a magnificent setting.

The angel was transported from its last resting place in Derby.

Derbyshire police said: "The KnifeAngel has left Derby after more than 125,000 people visited during October. We're delighted with the success of its visit, particularly in achieving our goal of raising public awareness of knife crime. "

As part of its visit to Chester, the city is running 28 days of knife crime reduction courses and workshops among the community.