'Aggressive' man fined after assaulting police officer and possessing drugs

Officers from Oswestry and the Rural North Safer Neighbourhood teams were called to reports of a "disturbance and raised voices" at a property on Albert Square in Weston Rhyn last Saturday.

Upon arrival, police were approached by a male who became "highly agitated and aggressive" towards them, making "verbal threats of violence".

West Mercia Police said the man kicked one officer and was arrested for assaulting a police officer. He was also found to be in possession of a suspected Class B drug and was further arrested for a drug possession offence.

The man's aggression reportedly continued on the way to Shrewsbury Police Station and in his cell.

He was charged with both offences and pleaded guilty at court (September 13).

He was ordered to pay £421 in fines and costs.

A man has been ordered to pay £421 in fines and costs.

"This sort of behaviour won't be tolerated towards emergency services or other members of the public with positive and robust action taken where possible."