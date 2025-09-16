Man arrested for possession of cocaine after disturbance at Oswestry golf club
A man was arrested for possession of drugs following a disturbance at a Shropshire golf club.
By Luke Powell
West Mercia Police officers were called to Oswestry Golf Club on Sunday (September 14) after receiving reports of a man "causing problems".
The man was found to be in possession of cocaine and was arrested at the scene.
A post by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police on Sunday stated: "Oswestry officers have just been in attendance at Oswestry golf club following reports of a male causing problems.
"He was found in possession of cocaine and has been arrested."