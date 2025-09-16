Man arrested for possession of cocaine after disturbance at Oswestry golf club

West Mercia Police officers were called to Oswestry Golf Club on Sunday (September 14) after receiving reports of a man "causing problems".

The man was found to be in possession of cocaine and was arrested at the scene.

Police were called to Oswestry Golf Club on Sunday, September 14. Picture: West Mercia Police

A post by Oswestry and Ellesmere Police on Sunday stated: "Oswestry officers have just been in attendance at Oswestry golf club following reports of a male causing problems.

"He was found in possession of cocaine and has been arrested."