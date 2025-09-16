'Rare opportunity to acquire a property of such authentic charm' - Historic Ellesmere home hits market

Old Coptiviney, located in Coptiviney near Ellesmere, is being marketed by Savills estate agents and described as offering an "enchanting escape into nature and history."

The Grade II listed period house is brimming with character and has retained many of its original features including exposed beams, original fireplaces, and wattle and daub walls.

Old Coptiviney near Ellesmere. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

The property boasts a peaceful setting, surrounded by wildlife and birdlife, while extensive gardens and paddock land wrap around the house with traditional outbuildings including a carport and a separate building that the listing says could have "potential for conversion".

Old Coptiviney is on the market with a £750,000 asking price.

The stunning Grade II listed home. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

The listing describes it as: "An extremely attractive Grade II listed characterful home, in an idyllic setting, with traditional outbuildings, in all about 1.5 acres.

"Old Coptiviney offers an enchanting escape into nature and history. A beautifully preserved Grade II listed home, nestled within its own peaceful haven of gardens and paddock land. Encircled by a natural ring fence, the setting is nothing short of heavenly: a tranquil sanctuary filled with birdsong, wildlife, and uninterrupted views across the surrounding countryside.

The home has many of its original features. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"Though blissfully secluded, the property lies just 1.7 miles from the historic market town of Ellesmere, renowned for its picturesque Mere, charming shops, and rich architectural heritage.

"The main house brims with character and original features. Exposed beams, wattle and daub, and original fireplaces speak to centuries of history, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout. Each room tells a story, combining period elegance with the authenticity of traditional craftsmanship.

Old Coptiviney near Ellesmere. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a property of such authentic charm, in a setting that offers both seclusion and connectivity to one of Shropshire’s most beloved towns.

"The gardens and land wrap around the property, affording both privacy and views, and extend behind a selection of characterful traditional outbuildings. A gated driveway provides secure access and leads to a large parking area in front of the outbuildings, continuing along the side of the house.

Outbuildings including a car port. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"Whether you're strolling through the wildflower-dotted meadows, enjoying the company of local wildlife, or simply relaxing with a view across your own slice of Shropshire, every corner of Old Coptiviney exudes peace and natural beauty."

Further informatio can be found here.