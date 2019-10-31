Plan for solar farm in Shropshire countryside given green light

The Woollam family, who own Bryn Y Plentyn Farm in Middleton, Oswestry, have been granted permission to build a 500kW solar farm, which they say will be used to power the farm now and for future generations.

The plans were given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council after planners heard how they were hoping to diversify the farm to keep it in the family.

In their planning application, the agents for the family, Roger Parry & Co, said: “The applicant’s site requirements for a 500kW solar development, based on technical and operational requirements have informed the site selection process.

“The application site meets these requirements in the following respects: Sunlight intensity levels – the site is well located geographically for solar gain, is relatively flat and relatively free of landscape features that could cause overshadowing.

“Grid connection – proximity of a site to a substation that has capacity is essential. Bryn Y Plentyn solar development will utilise the generated electricity at the farm via an underground cable from the application site to an existing 33kV supply at the farm.

“Good road access for construction/routine maintenance and eventual decommissioning.

“Access to the application site would be through an existing farm and it is of a size that can accommodate a 500kW solar development.

Diversification

Advertising

“Farm diversification is of increasing importance to those with an interest in agriculture and rural communities as a whole. With rising uncertainty in farming, diversification offers a way of supplementing incomes and improving the economic viability of a farm business.

“The proposal is a farm diversification scheme. Mr Woollam is a farmer who is a partner at Bryn Y Plentyn.

“The business wishes to improve the sustainability of the farm to ensure they are utilising available resources to provide renewable energy, together with gaining an additional farm income by reducing the reliance on electricity and for the future proofing of the business against future raises in electricity tariff.

“The proposals of Mr Woollam are supported by national, regional and local planning policy.”

Advertising

It adds: “Current margins in farming have been squeezed and profitability can be minimal often due to factors outside of the control of the farmer, such as increased feed, fuel and fertiliser costs. The farm is suitable for organic grass production only.

“The farm is very susceptible to the variation seen in the price of milk and livestock. Farming will remain the core of the trading business at Bryn Y Plentyn and the development into solar energy will add to the sustainability and profitability of the holding.

“The applicant wishes the business to be passed to future generations and the energy generated by the solar development will assist with its survival.”