Repair cafes in Oswestry and Llanfyllin prove huge success

Over the course of these first two repair cafes, ‘fixperts’ have mended 61 items and given advice or instructions for spare parts for another 11. Objects have included printers, a steam cleaner, a phone battery, a robotic mower, an iron, bicycles, a robotic vacuum cleaner, a wooden musical ornament, an array of clothes, clocks, watches, phones, computers, children’s toys, toasters, kettles, a gazebo, a picture frame and even Llanfyllin town’s Christmas banner.

Spokesperson, Alison Alexander said: "At repair cafes volunteer repair experts are available to mend items free of charge. People visiting bring along their broken items from home to be fixed and learn how to make the repair themselves. Tools and materials are on hand, although it is helpful if people bring any spare parts they think could be needed for their repair.

"Tea and home-made cake, and free newspapers, are available while you wait for your repair."

Llanfyllin community group BRACE - Building Resilience Against Climate Emergency - and Extinction Rebellion Oswestry are working together to organise the repair cafes to reduce waste to landfill, improve people’s repair skills and have fun.

“Everyone I speak to thinks repair cafes are a great idea," Alison said.

"The number of ‘fixperts’, cake bakers and general helpers who have volunteered their time has been astonishing. The atmosphere at the cafes is lovely – so much enthusiasm and friendliness. Our two groups were motivated to start the repair cafes by

the climate emergency but people support the events for a whole variety of reasons: the joy of using their skills, a nostalgia for times when everything was fixed ordinarily, company, and of course the love of cake."

Volunteer fixpert Jayne Francis-Headon enjoyed the repair cafes so much she has been inspired to start another one in Wrexham on the third Saturday of the month every other month at Wrexham Enterprise Hub, starting on November 16, 12-3pm.

Oswestry and Borders Repair Café is alternating between Oswestry and Llanfyllin on the first Saturday of the month from 12-3pm with the next event in Oswestry Memorial Hall on November 2.

Anybody keen to find out more or help out in any capacity for future repair cafés is invited to contact Oswestry and Borders Repair Café Facebook page or email repaircafe@moorsbroadband.net .