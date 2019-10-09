Derwen college graduation

The ceremony saw 47 students graduating with over 200 guests, VIPs and governors attending the ceremony which took place at Lion Quays, near Oswestry.

Among the guest was Oswestry mayor, Councillor John Price.

“We were delighted that the mayor joined us at the ceremony along with so many parents, friends and families of the students," Meryl Green, Principal of Derwen College said.

"We are so proud of the achievements of our students and this celebration provides an opportunity to showcase their amazing journey. Their time at the college has seen them progress in their work skills, independence skills, taking part in national sports and vocational competitions and initiatives such as Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. They continue to inspire us all.”

Former students who left the college in July this year travelled from across the whole country to be at the event, returning with updates on where they are working, volunteering and some living in supported living. During the ceremony there were also 14 trophies awarded in various categories to celebrate outstanding achievements in different areas of work, independence and sport.

Derwen College is a specialist residential college based in Gobowen, Shropshire for young people aged between 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.