Mile End road proposals to go on display at Oswestry Library

As part of the consultation before planning permission is submitted, the proposals, and a questionnaire, will be available to view on the council’s website and at Oswestry Library from October 2-November 1.

A meeting is also being arranged with parish and town councils, to give them the opportunity to comment and ask questions.

Under the plans, a new second roundabout next to the current one would be constructed on land owned by Shropshire Council – the Oswestry Innovation Park site – and then be connected to the existing strategic road network on the A5 and A483, therefore minimising the disruption to the network during the construction phase.

Subject to planning permission, work to construct the new ‘dumbbell’ roundabout could begin in July 2020 and be completed by March 2022.

Engineering consultant for Shropshire Council, WSP, has published a report into the proposals.

It says: "A traffic base model was provided by Highways England, this model demonstrates that traffic levels on each of the roundabouts arms will increase.

"The average queue on the A483 currently stands at 120m. With the expected levels of growth and planned commercial and residential development, the A483 will exhibit an increase in the average queue length up to 1,387m by 2021 if the current highway network remains the same.

"If by 2021 the improvement proposals presented on these boards are implemented the average queue will reduce to 129m even with the expected levels of growth and planned development."