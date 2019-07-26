Menu

Barn fire near Oswestry engulfs 80 tonnes of hay

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters had to battle with 80 tonnes of burning hay at a large barn fire near Oswestry.

Photos: @SFRS_MDrayton

The hay caught fire in Thursday's sweltering heat, and fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Wem, Shrewsbury and Market Drayton all helped to extinguish the blaze.

It was reported at about 1.25pm in the hamlet of Hindford, between Oswestry and Ellesmere.

Market Drayton's fire crew hailed the "fantastic team effort" on social media.

