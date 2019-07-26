Advertising
Barn fire near Oswestry engulfs 80 tonnes of hay
Firefighters had to battle with 80 tonnes of burning hay at a large barn fire near Oswestry.
The hay caught fire in Thursday's sweltering heat, and fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Wem, Shrewsbury and Market Drayton all helped to extinguish the blaze.
It was reported at about 1.25pm in the hamlet of Hindford, between Oswestry and Ellesmere.
Market Drayton's fire crew hailed the "fantastic team effort" on social media.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment