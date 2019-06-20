Young artists shine

The Millicent Kaye Memorial Art Competition is held every year by the Oswestry Rotary club.

Miss Kaye was an artist and naturalist who bequeathed money in her will to several charities. Her painting of a young girl is given to the winning school for 12 months after the competition.

This year there were entries from year five and six pupils from a record 11 schools with the results on display in the gallery at the Qube in the town until June 30.

This year the theme of the competition was A view of the Castle with classes for two and three dimensional work.

The winning school was Moreton Hall with Packwood Haugh second and West Felton third.

Organiser Stuart Phillips said: “This year has seen a record participation of 11 schools and this ensured a very large turnout at the awards and opening of the exhibition this week.”

"This year's theme " A view of the Castle" resulted in some wonderful work and around 30 pupils were commended.

Prizes awarded were Two Dimensional Artwork: 1 Ella McInnes, Moreton Hall; 2 Sammy Grayston, Our Lady and St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School; 3 Lily Ross, Woodside Primary School.

Three Dimensional Artwork: 1 Charley May Jones, Llansillin Primary School; 2 Isabelle Cartwright, Kinnerley C E Primary School; 3 Elinor Williams, Our Lady and St Oswald’s Primary School.