Staycation boom leads to glamping pods

The site at Birch Hill , just north of the town, opened in 1982 and was bought by Ian and Janet Kelly in 2002. They have just been granted planning permission to build glamping pods on adjacent land saying they have become the modern way of enjoying the beauties of nature coupled with the luxuries of home.

Janet Kelly said “We really enjoy having guests to share the tranquillity of Ellesmere and are excited to be able to offer luxury glamping accommodation to meet the needs of modern campers. We make a point of recommending local shops, businesses and attractions to our guests and get many repeat visitors.”

"Perhaps as a result of the UK economy and fall in the value of the pound, UK-based ‘staycation’ holidays are on the increase. Whilst caravanning remains popular, younger people now need to pass a separate driving test in order to tow a caravan. Motorhomes are becoming more widespread, but are expensive, so glamping has become the modern way of enjoying the beauties of nature, coupled with the luxuries of home.

"They are a bespoke high-quality spacious design with underfloor heating, en-suite shower and toilet, bedding and hot tubs."

Former army Major, Ian Kelly said “Ellesmere is a great place for people to relax in the beauty of Shropshire’s lake-lands. We are just two miles from North Wales and within 20 minutes to about an hour you could be at one of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites or numerous castles, historic houses and National Trust properties.

"Our lane is on one of the main Land’s End to John o’Groats cycle routes and Ellesmere is a lovely spot for country walks and bird-watching, especially around the Meres and canals."

Major Kelly was nominated by the Caravan Club to attend a Royal Reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Her Majesty the Queen for people involved with rural communities.

The site has received a number of national awards for excellence, including being voted ‘Best Small Site’ in the UK for three years running by readers of Practical Caravan magazine, and was voted overall ‘Certificated Location of the Year’ by members of the Caravan Club.