New theatre unveils new artistic director

The Holroyd Community Theatre is under construction at Moreton Hall School near Oswestry.

At a behind-the-scenes tour on Thursday Loveday Ingram was unveiled as its first Artistic Director.

Loveday has directed musicals and plays in the West End, for the Royal Shakespeare Company, internationally and throughout the UK.

She was born locally and was a pupil of Moreton Hall School, where she had her first taste of theatre.

She said she was delighted to be leading what she called a thrilling new venture.

"The Holroyd Community Theatre is a hugely important development for our community," she said.

"This first-class professional theatre space is being realised with great vision by a dedicated and inspiring team.

"It will provide access to the highest quality professional arts projects for young people and adults, as both audience members and as participants. The Theatre will host a range of professional productions and concerts, as well as providing a much welcome home for community and educational projects."

Under Loveday Ingram’s artistic directorship the school says the arts venue will provide access to first class theatre productions, offera state-of-the-art space for use by local theatre companies and community groups, provide trainee-ships and opportunities for young people, and access to learning resources for local schools.

Loveday’s most recent productions include a highly critically acclaimed production of The Rover by Aphra Behn for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the British premier of Ken Ludwig’s award winning play Baskerville at Liverpool Playhouse, which will soon be part of the 2019 International Arts Festival at the National Theatre of China. She has worked for several years as Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre where three of her productions transferred to the West End and was the originating assistant director on the global hit musical Mamma Mia.

She is about to start rehearsals for Henry V at Storyhouse Chester.

Moreton Hall Principal, Jonathan Forster said: “This is a most exciting appointment - Loveday Ingram is a renowned writer and director with a national reputation over a range of theatrical genres. The Holroyd Theatre is on target to become a leading venue for music and drama and who better to direct and lead this project.”

Simon Baynes, Chairman of the Holroyd Community Theatre Company added: “Loveday will bring not only her extensive theatrical experience but also a real understanding of our unique Shropshire and North Wales community. We are delighted that she will be at the helm of our wonderful community theatre”.