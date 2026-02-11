Vandalised and arson-hit north Shropshire pub can't be demolished for homes, rules planning inspector

Plans to demolish the former Horse and Jockey pub in Whitchurch have been rejected for a second time after a Government inspector dismissed the developer’s appeal.

Last year, Whitchurch Homes revealed plans to demolish the former Horse and Jockey pub, which sits on the corner of Claypit Street and Church Street.

Since its closure almost two decades ago, the building has suffered extensive vandalism, theft, two arson attacks and even a collision with an articulated lorry.

The proposal, which set out to build four terraced houses and a pair of semi-detached homes, was quickly thrown out by council planners, who determined the scheme would cause "substantial harm" to the conservation area.